ITBP official shoots self dead in J&K’s Poonch
An assistant sub-inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Poonch district on Friday morning, said officials.
The deceased was identified as a resident of Ambala. “The official allegedly ended his life by shooting himself dead with his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, around 5.30am at ITBP’s 46 battalion located inside mini-secretariat in Poonch,” said a police officer.
The police have initiated inquest proceedings and the probe has been assigned to sub-inspector Shuvam Sharma.
Poonch DSP Nawaz Chouhan said, “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. Only one round was fired from the INSAS rifle, which entered from the chin and exited from the head.”
“The ITBP has sent his body to Ambala. At this stage of probe, the reason behind extreme step taken by the official is not clear. There may be some dispute back home,” said the DSP.
Help is just a call away: The Sara +91-9697-606060
-
Samples collected, 11-member panel to probe Najafgarh drain fish deaths
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has formed an 11-member committee to probe the currently unexplained deaths of hundreds of fish in the Najafgarh drain over the past 15 days, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The committee includes independent experts as well as representatives from the fisheries unit of the animal husbandry department, the forest and wildlife department and the Delhi Jal Board among others, officials added.
-
J&K: Doctor among 3 killed in road accidents
A doctor on his way to celebrate Eid with his family in Kashmir was among three persons killed in two separate road accidents in Jammu region on Friday. In Ramban district, the doctor died when the car he was travelling in from Mahore in Reasi district plunged into a 300ft deep gorge at Shailkund in Sangaldan around noon. The deceased was identified as Dr Muzaffar Ahmed of Kulgam.
-
Shimla: Congress pays emotional tribute to Virbhadra on his first death anniversary
Himachal Pradesh's Congress unit and people from all walks of life paid an emotional tribute to veteran leader and six-time former chief minister Virbhadra Singh on Virbhadra, the longest-serving CM of Himachal's first death anniversary on Friday. The longest-serving CM of Himachal, Virbhadra, had died on this day last year due to post-Covid complications. HP Congress president and Virbhadra's wife Pratibha Singh and son Vikramaditya expressed gratitude to the people for the immense love they had showered for their leader.
-
Road repair to be a weekly practice in new Delhi plan
The Delhi government has directed all road-owning agencies to start undertaking repair works on Saturdays when the traffic volume is low so that minimum inconvenience is caused to people, officials in the know of the plan said, adding that regular repair works will help keep the roads in a good condition during the rains.
-
Himachal: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Bilaspur’s Ghumarwin
Flashfloods triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kuh Majhwar panchayat's Bhagot village in Ghumarwin subdivision of Bilaspur district on Friday. Four cowsheds were washed away and several houses got damaged in the flashflood. The gushing water of nullah also swept away three buffalos and 10 goats. Local panchayat pradhan Rekha Devi said no human live was lost in the flashflood. However, extensive damage was caused to the public and private property. The monetary losses were being assessed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics