ITBP truck claims female scooterist’s life in Chandigarh

A 28-year-old woman lost her life after an ITBP truck hit her scooter at the Housing Board light point on Thursday night.

The victim, identified as Shivani, was a resident of Baltana and worked at IT Park, Chandigarh.

According to police, Shivani was riding her Honda Activa around 8.30 pm, when the truck rammed into the two-wheeler and ran over her, killing her on the spot.

Upon receiving information, police officers from the Manimajra police station, including in-charge Ramdayal, promptly arrived at the scene.

Police, along with a PCR team, rushed Shivani to the Manimajra civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her body was later transferred to the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

The truck driver, Satpreet, 40, was arrested. He is facing charges under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.

52-year-old crushed under hydraulic crane in Dera Bassi

Mohali A 52-year-old man was crushed to death after being run over by a hydraulic crane on the Dera Bassi-Barwala road on Thursday.

The victim, Arun Kumar, worked as a labourer and lived in a rented accommodation in Dera Bassi.

According to police, he was headed to Barwala for work around 10 am and the crane was commuting on the opposite side.

As Kumar reached near Rampur Sainian village on the Dera Bassi-Barwala road, the heavy vehicle mowed him down, killing him immediately.

The crane driver fled the spot, following which onlookers informed the police, who moved the victim’s body to the mortuary of Dera Bassi civil hospital.

Dera Bassi police booked the unidentified driver under Sections 279 and 304-A of IPC.