ITI toppers felicitated at first convocation in J&K

In a first, toppers from 72 trades taught at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Jammu and Kashmir were felicitated at a convocation ceremony held here on Sunday.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during a convocation ceremony in Srinagar. (Photo:X)

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha presided over the convocation ceremony and felicitated the toppers.

“J&K has the potential to become the top-most place when it comes to skills. We need to focus on these institutions because they’re creating the future of this valley. Mission Youth and other academic institutions are creating opportunities for youth. We will create an industry for these passouts who will not only learn skills there but get a job as well,” Sinha said in his address.

Saurabh Bhagat, commissioner secretary skill development department, said more than 12,000 students get ITI degrees every year.

“We felicitated the toppers from 72 trades in which we offer courses. Some of the students come from remote districts and they have topped at the national level,” Bhagat said.

Sinha launched innovation portal by Jammu and Kashmir science, technology and innovation council, department of science and technology. An e-platform for ranking polytechnics in Jammu and Kashmir was also launched for more transparency.

