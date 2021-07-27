It’s back to school for 60% Class 10-12 students in Ludhiana

After four months of wearing a deserted look, campuses across the district came back to life as masked and socially-distanced students were seen milling around campuses in private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education and Punjab School Education Board on Monday.

Approximately 60% students opted to take offlineclasses with their parents’ permission. In some schools, only half the strength opted for in-person classes, while in some the attendence hovered around 70%. The remaining students continued to attend classes virtually.

Among the schools that reopened were BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar; Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Civil Lines; Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road; Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town; BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant Avenue, Dugri; MGM Public School, Springdale Senior Secondary School; SDP Senior Secondary School, Huzari Road; and AVM Senior Secondary School.

Social distancing ensured

Banners at the gates not only welcomed the students back but also illustrated best practices such as use of hand sanitiser, wearing masks, and maintaining social distance on the school premises.Students’ temperatures were checked at the entrance and circles had been drawn to ensure students followed distancing norms.

With around 75%students returning to school, BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, called students in two shifts. Principal Paramjit Kaur said, “Students will attend offline classes for two days a week and will continue with online classes for four days. Students have been asked to report in two shifts and all Covid-norms are being followed on the school premises.”

Students will start writing again: Principal

Meanwhile, around 70% students turned up on the first day of school after four months at Nankana Sahib Public School. At Guru Nanak International Public School offline and online classes took place simultaneously. Principal Gurmant Kaur Gill said, “Over 50% students attended offline classes for five hours.”

Around 60% students volunteered for in-person classes at AVM Senior Secondary School. Anand Singh said, “I have counselled students and asked them to be regular in class. Due to virtual classes, students do not write as much, offline classes will ensure that they learn and write all their concepts.

Vaccinated students attended offlineclasses at PCTE

At Punjab College of Technical Education, vaccinated students and staff attended offline classes. Students were directed to wear masks and maintain social distancing on college premises.