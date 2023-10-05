It’s ‘laddoo’ time at Khandra as Neeraj grabs another gold

It was another big day for the family members and relatives of India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as the Olympics champion clinched his Asian Games gold medal with a best throw of 88.88m in the final at Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Neeraj's family members, relatives and residents of Khandra village celebrated his victory at his residence.

This is Neeraj’s second big performance in less than one -and-a-half months as Tokyo Olympics gold medallist becoming the first Indian in August to win the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary.

Neeraj’s family members, relatives and residents of Khandra village, located 14 km from Panipat, celebrated his victory at his residence. Even people gathered at his residence right before his performance. They greeted each other with sweets.

Neeraj’s father Satish Chopra termed it the victory of the country saying, “Neeraj has fulfilled his promise by winning another gold medal for the country. Not only the family but the entire country is proud on him.”

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated Chopra on winning the gold medal. “Our golden boy again created history by throwing the javelin. Indian star athlete in the Asian Games being played in China @Neeraj_chopra1 has performed brilliantly and won another gold for the country. The entire country is proud of your success, endless congratulations and best wishes,” the chief minister wrote on his X account.

