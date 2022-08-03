It’s that time of the year again! Rakhi rush at Ludhiana central post office

With Rakhi around the corner, hectic activity can be seen at the Ludhiana central post office these days as residents queue up to send the sacred thread to their siblings within India and abroad.

After a two-year slump due to the pandemic, postal services are again gaining popularity with 100-150 rakhis being booked every day for domestic deliveries.

In terms of overseas deliveries, this post office had over 2,000 rakhi parcel orders in July alone.

Cost-effective

One reason why government postal deliveries still remain popular in this day and age is the fact that it is significantly cost-effective. Sending a rakhi to the USA or Canada via registered post costs around ₹300 while the same, if sent through private courier companies, costs around ₹3,000.

The high reliability factor is another reason.

Eighty percent people send Rakhis to international destinations via registered post, which comes with an assurance of 30-day delivery. Sometimes, these are even delivered within 10 days.

Deliveries to Indian addresses take around four to five days.

“As Raksha Bandhan falls on August 11 this year, most people who had to send rakhis to their siblings have already done so. The ones sending it now are either first-timers or people who are sending rakhis within India, which normally costs around ₹20,” say post office authorities.

Hassle-free delivery

Ludhiana’s central post office is the only one in Punjab with an in-house customs clearance facility. The customs officials sit till 1pm to probe the deliverables.

Deputy postmaster Manpreet Singh says, “To ensure timely delivery of rakhis, we have set up a dedicated letterbox here, which is cleared five times a day.”

He said that special instructions have also been given to the staff to guide those who are sending rakhis abroad for the first time.

“Once the rakhis get customs clearance from here, they are delivered at their destination without any hurdle, as they need not be probed at Delhi-level again,” he revealed.

The deputy postmaster added that during the Covid period, the post office offered home-collection facilities so that people who could not step out due to restrictions or health concerns were not left out. As restrictions eased, the trend of posts has also picked up, he added.

What you pay

As per officials, most rakhis are being booked for Canada, United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Rakhis sent via speed post are delivered within 10-15 days and cost ₹1,400 for Canada, ₹1,800 for USA and ₹1,200 for United Kingdom.

Sending a rakhi via ordinary post costs ₹100, but the time for delivery is not specified in this case.

Rakhi-special envelopes

For the last few years, the postal department has been issuing ‘Rakhi-special’ envelopes which have a distinct look and thus ensure speedy delivery. The envelopes come in two sizes, priced at ₹15 and ₹20. These envelopes are waterproof and tear-resistant, to ensure safe delivery of the mail in rainy season.The postal department has made special arrangements to deliver rakhis even on Sundays and the Raksha Bandhan Day.

Mandeep, a student who was at the post office to send a rakhi to her brother in Canada, said, “This is the first time I am sending a rakhi through this service. Had I known earlier, I would have sent it via registered post. Now I will have to send it via speed post as there is little time left and this is costlier in comparison. However, all I wish is my brother should get the rakhi on time.”

