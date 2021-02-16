Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jagbir is new chancellor of Central University at Bathinda
chandigarh news

Jagbir is new chancellor of Central University at Bathinda

Singh is also a ‘life fellow’ of Punjabi University, Patiala and a member of Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Shimla.
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:42 AM IST
Jagbir Singh (HT Photo)

Jagbir Singh, former professor and head of department of Punjabi, University of Delhi, has been appointed as chancellor of Central University of Punjab (CUP), Bathinda. The 83-year-old is an authority on the medieval Punjabi literature, folklore and literary criticism. Singh said he would assume office on February 22.

Registrar KP Mundra said communication on the new chancellor’s appointment was received by the CUP administration on Monday evening. Singh’s incumbent Prof SS Johl, an eminent agricultural economist, was the first chancellor of the CUP. His term ended in September 2019. Singh is also a ‘life fellow’ of Punjabi University, Patiala and a member of Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Shimla.

Blurb (if needed)

The 83-year-old is an authority on medieval Punjabi literature, folklore and literary criticism and would assume office on February 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP