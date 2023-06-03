Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jagir Kaur announces to contest SGPC polls

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2023 10:29 PM IST

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Jagir Kaur on Saturday announced to form the Shiromani Akali Panth Board that will contest the apex gurdwara body polls

Jalandhar

After parting ways with the SAD, Kaur had contested the 2022 SGPC polls but lost to Harjinder Singh Dhami. (HT Photo)

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jagir Kaur on Saturday announced to form the Shiromani Akali Panth Board that will contest the apex gurdwara body polls.

Addressing a gathering at Begowal, Kaur challenged the inference of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal in the working of the SGPC.

After parting ways with the SAD, Kaur had contested the 2022 SGPC polls but lost to Harjinder Singh Dhami.

“The board will make appointment of Akal Takht jathedar in a free and fair manner and help make SGPC independent by stopping political interference,” she said.

The chief commissioner gurdwara elections has already announced the process of updating electoral rolls for polls to SGPC general house. The move has set the ball rolling for the polls even as a schedule is yet to be announced.

