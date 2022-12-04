Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jagir Kaur writes to Akal Takht over ‘hate propaganda’ against Sikhs

Jagir Kaur writes to Akal Takht over ‘hate propaganda’ against Sikhs

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:02 PM IST

Former SGPC president, Jagir Kaur on Sunday wrote a letter to Jathedar Sri Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh and urged him to direct SGPC to counter ‘hate propaganda’ against Sikhs

Kaur who was recently expelled by Shiromani Akali Dal, said that hate propaganda is being spread against the Sikhs in a well mannered design in the country on the social media. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president, Jagir Kaur wrote a letter to Jathedar Sri Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh and urged him to direct SGPC to counter ‘hate propaganda’ against Sikhs in the country. In a letter, Kaur who was recently expelled by Shiromani Akali Dal, said that hate propaganda is being spread against the Sikhs in a well mannered design in the country on the social media. In Punjab, whosoever gave hate speech against Sikh community, were granted police protection. There were several such examples but Sudhir Suri who was recently killed, had spread hate against Sikhs over social media and had security cover. “Kindly issue directives to SGPC so that such hate propaganda should be countered and Sikh community must have its own platform to counter such propaganda so that people across the country will get correct information about the community,” added Kaur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP