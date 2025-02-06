Menu Explore
Jagraon Dhaba owner’s 21-year-old daughter among deportees from US

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 06, 2025 09:26 AM IST

Muskan, 21, deported from the US, returned to India after ten days of silence. Her family, unaware of her situation, is relieved she's safe.

Muskan, 21, a resident of Jagraon town in Ludhiana district had moved to the United Kingdom on a study visa last year. But her attempt to enter the US failed and she was among the 104 Indians deported on a special military flight that landed in Amritsar airport.

A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft carrying undocumented Indian migrants deported by the US at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)
A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft carrying undocumented Indian migrants deported by the US at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)

Her family was unaware of her deportation and only learned about it on her return hours after she landed in India.

Muskan’s father, Jagdish Kumar, who runs a small dhaba in Jagraon, said that his daughter’s phone had been switched off for nearly ten days. “We had no idea where she was. It was only around 5 pm today that we found out she had landed at Amritsar airport. We breathed a huge sigh of relief knowing that she was safe,” he said.

According to her family, Muskan had initially moved to the UK on a study visa about a year ago. “Right now, we don’t know why she attempted to migrate to the US. We don’t know the full details yet and which route she took to enter the US. Once she comes home, everything will become clear. Right now, we are just relieved she is safe,” Jagdish said.

Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke also visited the family and said he would provide assistance in any way needed.

