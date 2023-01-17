Jagraon electrician’s murder: Shooters executed murder for drugs

Two of the shooters who were involved in the murder case of Bardeke village (Jagraon) based electrician Paramjit Singh are drug addicts. The police claimed that the shooters had executed the murder for money to buy drugs. The police have identified the third accused also but they have concealed his identity.

The two shooters including Abhinav and Tejvir Singh- residents of Amritsar are avoiding police.

Meanwhile, gangster turned terrorist Arsh Dalla, who is the main conspirator of the murder, had talked to the local police officers over phone, after police brought his father Charanjit Singh on a production warrant from jail. Dalla said to the police officers that he will make the shooters surrender before the police after two months, as he has assigned another task to them to complete.

The police were tracing the location of Abhinav and Tejvir and reached Amritsar and Chandigarh. Before the police could reach there the accused had already left the place.

Inspector General of Police (IG, Ludhiana Range) Kaustubh Sharma said that Abhinav had come in contact with aides of Arsh Dalla in Jail, where he was lodged for 20 days for a petty crime. Abhinav and Tejvir are drug addicts and they might have indulged in the murder for money to buy drugs.

The police have already arrested Shivani, sister of Abhinav, for giving them shelter to avoid police. After murdering Paramjit Singh on January 4 the accused had fled to Pathankot, where Shivani had given them shelter. After spending few ays at her home, the accused had moved to some other place. They stayed in Amritsar and Chandigarh after that.

The IG added that several teams have been formed for the arrest of the shooters. The police will arrest them soon.

Paramjit Singh was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at his house on Wednesday. The assailants escaped in a Hyundai i-20 car, bearing a Delhi registration number. Two men were caught in the footage of the CCTV installed in the house. Arsh Dalla had taken the responsibility of the murder through the Facebook account of dead gangster Jaspreet Singh Jassi.

