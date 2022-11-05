Jagraon man booked for raping 19-year-old; breaking into her house

A resident of Galib Rann Singh village in Jagraon has been booked for raping a 19-year-old woman on pretext of marriage and breaking into her house with the intention to hurt her.

The accused has been identified as Jaskirat Singh.

The complainant stated that she had befriended the accused in 2021 and he had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

She added that when she asked him to fulfil his promise, he started threatening her with dire consequences. She alleged that on Thursday night, he barged into her house with the intention to hurt her, but managed to escape when she raised the alarm.

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, investigating officer, said that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 376, 452 and 506 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Jagraon sadar police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.