Jagraon trader gets extortion call from ‘Goldy Brar gang’

Published on Aug 03, 2022 01:49 AM IST
Caller tells trader to pay up ₹10 lakh or “meet the same fate as Moose Wala”; the complainant said that he disconnected the call, immediately after the person on the other end started threatening him but calls kept coming. When he did not respond, the caller sent him four voice messages on his WhatsApp number.
The caller told the trader, Gurkirpal Singh Dhillon, 68, of Royal Villa Colony of Jagraon, to deposit 10 lakh in a bank account, failing which he and his family would meet the fate of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. (Shutterstock)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In the third such case in seven days, a Jagraon-based trader received an extortion call from an unidentified person claiming to be a member of the Goldy Brar gang.

The caller told the trader, Gurkirpal Singh Dhillon, 68, of Royal Villa Colony of Jagraon, to deposit 10 lakh in a bank account, failing which he and his family would meet the fate of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Dhillon said that he received the first call via WhatsApp on July 29. The caller claimed that he was a member of the gang run by Goldy Brar, who is wanted by the police in Moose Wala murder case.

The complainant said that he disconnected the call, immediately after the person on the other end started threatening him but calls kept coming. When he did not respond, the caller sent him four voice messages on his WhatsApp number.

Inspector Harjinder Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (C) of the Information and Technology Act has been registered against the unidentified accused. Police are trying to trace the caller.

On July 30, a stationery store owner had filed a complaint stating that he got an extortion call, seeking 5 lakh cash. The caller in this case claimed to be a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member.

On July 27, the PAU police lodged an FIR against an unidentified caller for threatening a businessman for 5 lakh extortion money. The caller claimed he was an aide of gangster Deepak Mundi.

