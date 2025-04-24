{Jaguar aircraft crash} CM visits late pilot’s home

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday visited the house of flight lieutenant Siddharth Yadav in Rewari and expressed condolences over his demise. Earlier this month, Siddharth lost his life in a Jaguar crash near Jamnagar in Gujarat. Earlier this month, Siddharth lost his life in a Jaguar crash near Jamnagar in Gujarat. (HT File)

Chief minister Saini assured the grieving family of all possible support from the state government.

The chief minister said that the nation can’t forget the supreme sacrifice made by the brave heart.

“His sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations to serve the nation. At such a young age, Siddharth achieved new heights in the sky, and even in his final moments, he ensured the safety of hundreds innocent by diverting the aircraft away from populated areas,” the CM added.

Flight lieutenant Siddharth was on a night training mission (on the night of April 2) when the aircraft crashed, shortly after taking off from Jamnagar. The jet went down in an open field near Suvarda village, 12km from Jamnagar city, and caught fire. Siddharth sacrificed his life but managed to save the co-pilot, who is currently being treated in a hospital in Delhi.