Jai Ram a remote controlled CM: Sukhu
Lying low after their dismal performances in the assembly polls in four states, Congress’ former HP president and Nadaun legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu rained scathing attack on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over misgovernance and corruption.
Calling Jai Ram Thakur a remote-controlled chief minister at a press conference, Sukhu said, “The government is running from Shimla, but the decisions are being taken from Delhi.” He claimed that Jai Ram was more focused on the party’s work and functioning rather than devoting time to redressal of public grievances. “Despite being a CM, he cannot take any independent decision,” he said.
“The Congress would contest the upcoming assembly elections under collective leadership and no CM face would be declared,” he added.
Sukhu also mocked the rallies and roadshows being organised by the BJP and the AAP. “People of the state are educated and know which party suits them the best. All these gimmicks will not help the rival parties,” he added.
Delhi: Order on DAMEPL’s plea seeking interest reserved
The dispute between the two companies has its origin in an agreement signed by DMRC with DAMEPL in August 2008 for the design, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the 22.7-kilometre Airport Metro Express line. As part of the agreement, DMRC was to carry out the design and construction of the project structure. In October 2012, the consortium of Reliance Infrastructure and Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA terminated the concession agreement citing failure of DMRC to cure defects in the structure supporting the Airport line.
Unusually warm weather takes toll on cherry crop in Himachal
Weeks of warm and dry weather conditions have taken their toll on stone fruit in Himachal Pradesh. Apart from apple, cherry production plays an important role in the economy of fruit growers in the state. The cherry crop has emerged as an alternative in the apple-growing areas. Cherry trees start bearing fruit five years after planting. Cherry is usually harvested in May. The state lacks facilities to store the cherry crop for a long duration.
Delhi: AAP alleges ‘BJP using demolition threat to extort money’
“The BJP has decided to extort as much money as it can in its final days in MCD. They are threatening people with demolition of homes and shops, and in return, are seeking money,” alleged Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
Odisha CM releases book on Sikh history
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik released a book, “The Sikh History of East India” on Friday. It's a compilation of eight books authored by Abinash Mohapatra. “It's an extensive study on Sikh History in the eastern parts of India. These books are Sikh History of Bihar, Assam, Bangladesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands,” the release read. Centre in-charge inspector general Asif Jalal briefed about the training programmes.
Two men spray gas in car, flee with ₹38K, jewellery in Ludhiana
Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a woman of ₹38,000, and gold jewellery after spraying gas inside her car in Chandla Market in Khanna on Thursday. The victim, Raj Kumari Bajaj of Harpalpura, Sirhind, said she had come to Khanna to shop. The men took her bag, which contained ₹38,000, 50g gold jewellery and important documents.
