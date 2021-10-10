Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jai Ram hits campaign trail in Kinnaur
chandigarh news

Jai Ram hits campaign trail in Kinnaur

Himachal chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur hit the campaign trail on Saturday and addressed election rallies at Reckong Peo and Sangla of the tribal Kinnaur district which falls in the Mandi parliamentary segment
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during the election campaign of Mandi parliamentary candidate Brigadier Khushal Singh(second from right) , at Sangla Kinnaur district on saturday. HT Photo (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 03:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur hit the campaign trail on Saturday and addressed election rallies at Reckong Peo and Sangla of the tribal Kinnaur district which falls in the Mandi parliamentary segment.

Addressing the rally, Thakur said, “Brigadier Kushal Thakur’s victory means the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the security of India.”

“We have fielded an honest candidate. After nomination yesterday, some people were saying the person is good but what would a soldier understand about politics. They should know that those who sacrifice their lives to protect the country are needed in the politics,” said Thakur, adding, “The soldier who won the Kargil battle will also win the poll from Mandi.”

In his address, BJP candidate Khushal Thakur said he understands the problems of the Kinnaur region very well and if elected, his priority will be to fulfill the aspirations of the local people.

He said the country has become stronger than ever under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Kinnaur shares its border with China. As a soldier, I know very well how important it is for the country to be strategically strong. And I am proud that India has become so strong under PM Modi and no enemy can dare challenge India.” he said.

RELATED STORIES

“I am a soldier and am ready to stand for you on every front,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Faesal likely to be appointed Lt Guv’s adviser

138 infected, three dead of virus in HP

Centre failed to protect minorities in Kashmir: KP body

Cong, Akalis trying to hijack farmers’ stir: Chugh
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP