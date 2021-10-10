Jai Ram hits campaign trail in Kinnaur

Himachal chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur hit the campaign trail on Saturday and addressed election rallies at Reckong Peo and Sangla of the tribal Kinnaur district which falls in the Mandi parliamentary segment.

Addressing the rally, Thakur said, “Brigadier Kushal Thakur’s victory means the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the security of India.”

“We have fielded an honest candidate. After nomination yesterday, some people were saying the person is good but what would a soldier understand about politics. They should know that those who sacrifice their lives to protect the country are needed in the politics,” said Thakur, adding, “The soldier who won the Kargil battle will also win the poll from Mandi.”

In his address, BJP candidate Khushal Thakur said he understands the problems of the Kinnaur region very well and if elected, his priority will be to fulfill the aspirations of the local people.

He said the country has become stronger than ever under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Kinnaur shares its border with China. As a soldier, I know very well how important it is for the country to be strategically strong. And I am proud that India has become so strong under PM Modi and no enemy can dare challenge India.” he said.

“I am a soldier and am ready to stand for you on every front,” he added.