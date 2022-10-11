Jai Ram inaugurates, lays foundation stones of 183 projects in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 183 development projects worth ₹1,008.42 crore from Kullu for various assembly constituencies. These included the inauguration of development works worth ₹360.96 crore and foundation stones of projects worth ₹647.46 crore.

While addressing the event virtually, he said his government in the last five years had ensured balanced and equitable development of every region of HP.

For Hamirpur, Jai Ram said, four development projects worth ₹20.40 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones of three projects worth ₹33.82 crore were laid.

He inaugurated 28 projects worth ₹108.98 crore and laid the foundation stones of 30 projects worth ₹225.35 crore for Kangra district.

The CM inaugurated one project and laid the foundation stone of eight others in Solan, while 12 projects went to the kitty of Una district.

Similarly, 29 projects were gifted to Mandi, while Bilaspur got 28 projects.

Jai Ram inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 31 projects in Kullu district.

The CM also transferred ₹1 crore for various scholarship schemes of the HP Board of School Education and said 10,000 smartphones would be provided to schoolchildren.

Announces enhancement of ‘nazarana’ of Kullu deities

Jai Ram also announced a 15% increase in the honorarium of deities in Kullu.

He made this announcement at the closing ceremony of the International Kullu Dussehra.

The CM also announced as per the demand of Kardar Sangh, ₹1,500 allowance for the deities visiting Kullu Dussehra and not getting distance allowance.

He also announced to increase the grant for Haripur Dussehra from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh, for Manikaran Dussehra to Rs. 1.25 lakh, and for Vishishath Dussehra to ₹1 lakh. He said ₹50,000 would be provided for the celebration of Dussehra at Naggar.

Jai Ram released a ‘Kullu Dussehra’ souvenir on the occasion as well.