Jai Ram launches phase 2 of crop diversification project in Himachal
chandigarh news

Jai Ram launches phase 2 of crop diversification project in Himachal

Supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency; the crop diversification project is worth ₹1,010 crore
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur said the crop diversification project would be implemented in all 12 districts and help in uplifting the socio-economic status of farming families. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday launched the 1010.6-crore phase 2 of the HP Crop Diversification Promotion Project (HPCDP) supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at Dharamshala.

He said it would be implemented in all 12 districts and help in uplifting the socio-economic status of farming families. “The phase 1 is being implemented in Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una on pilot basis since 2011 has virtually transformed the economy of the farmers,” he added.

Thakur said the main objective of this project was to develop a successful model of crop diversification and increase the land under vegetable cultivation from 2,500 hectares to 7,000 hectares by 2031.

To achieve the goal, he said, the government mobilised funds from all possible sources, including the Centre, and external funding agencies like JICA, World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

“Himachal considers JICA to be the most important source of financial support and partner in development of the state,” Thakur said. He said both India and Japan have developed systems of sustainable production instead of bulk production of food grains.

“The United Nations has also set sustainable development goals (SDGs) which were to be achieved by 2030. HP has institutionalised SDGs through budgetary support and we look forward to meeting these goals in a record time,” he added.

Agriculture minister Virender Kanwar said due to the hilly topography, the area suitable for cultivation was less, thus greater stress must be laid on crop diversification to increase farmers income.

He said the new phase of the HPCDP would have the JICA loan component of 807.3 crore while the state’s share would be 203.3 crore.

Chief representative of JICA-India Saito Mitsunori said the project is aimed at sustainable and climate resilient agriculture development and it also has a component of technical solution.

Secretary agriculture Ajay Kumar Sharma said the targeted rise in gross income per hectare is expected to be 2.5 lakh at the end of the project from the existing 55,000 per hectare.

