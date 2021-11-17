Jai Ram launches phase 2 of crop diversification project in Himachal

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday launched the ₹1010.6-crore phase 2 of the HP Crop Diversification Promotion Project (HPCDP) supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at Dharamshala.

He said it would be implemented in all 12 districts and help in uplifting the socio-economic status of farming families. “The phase 1 is being implemented in Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una on pilot basis since 2011 has virtually transformed the economy of the farmers,” he added.

Thakur said the main objective of this project was to develop a successful model of crop diversification and increase the land under vegetable cultivation from 2,500 hectares to 7,000 hectares by 2031.

To achieve the goal, he said, the government mobilised funds from all possible sources, including the Centre, and external funding agencies like JICA, World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

“Himachal considers JICA to be the most important source of financial support and partner in development of the state,” Thakur said. He said both India and Japan have developed systems of sustainable production instead of bulk production of food grains.

“The United Nations has also set sustainable development goals (SDGs) which were to be achieved by 2030. HP has institutionalised SDGs through budgetary support and we look forward to meeting these goals in a record time,” he added.

Agriculture minister Virender Kanwar said due to the hilly topography, the area suitable for cultivation was less, thus greater stress must be laid on crop diversification to increase farmers income.

He said the new phase of the HPCDP would have the JICA loan component of ₹ 807.3 crore while the state’s share would be ₹203.3 crore.

Chief representative of JICA-India Saito Mitsunori said the project is aimed at sustainable and climate resilient agriculture development and it also has a component of technical solution.

Secretary agriculture Ajay Kumar Sharma said the targeted rise in gross income per hectare is expected to be ₹2.5 lakh at the end of the project from the existing ₹ 55,000 per hectare.