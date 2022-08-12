Jai Ram orders probe into Shimla-Kalka highway flyover collapse
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday ordered a probe into the collapse of a flyover portion on Shimla-Kalka highway following heavy rains a day before. Two vehicles were plying on the flyover at that time, but no occupant was hurt.
About a 50-metre stretch of the newly constructed highway had caved in near Shamlech village, resulting in disruption of traffic movement on the national highway that serves as a primary source of link to Shimla, Solan and Kinnaur districts.
It also provides strategic connectivity to the forwards areas along the tribal belt of Kinnaur and Spiti.
GR Construction Company was allotted the tender of building the four-lane highway.
“We have sought records from the National Highway Authority of India. I have directed the officers to file a detailed report,” Jai Ram said.
“The road was recently constructed. Collapse of the retaining wall, which caused the cave-in, has certainly impacted the traffic flow on the national highway,” he added.
Shimla-Kalka highway witnesses a heavy traffic flow as about 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles ply on this stretch daily and the number increases manifold during the peak tourist season from April to June.
Presently, the traffic has been diverted to the other functional lane.
The collapse has raised questions on the quality of work. Experts say that the road had caved in at this place before too, but only some patch work was done by the company tasked with the four-laning project.
“Apple season is on peak currently with 1,000 to 2,000 trucks plying on the national highway daily to Parwanoo and Chandigarh fruit markets. The government should order an inquiry and a thorough probe into the substandard work which has not only caused revenue losses, but threatened the life of people too,” said CPI(M) MLA Rakesh Singha.
-
Ashish Shelar named BJP’s Mumbai chief ahead of BMC elections
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday appointed Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar as the party's Mumbai unit chief and MLC Chandrashekar Bawankule as Maharashtra BJP president. BJP general secretary Arun Singh announced the appointments in Delhi. BJP legislator from Bandra West, 49, Ashish Shelar, succeeds Mumbadevi MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha who was inducted into the cabinet early this week.
-
Ludhiana logs 17 fresh Covid cases
As many as 17 residents tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana on Friday. The fresh infections pushed the active cases tally in the district to 183. Of these, 170 patients are in home isolation, 13 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no Covid patient is admitted at government hospitals. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,914 Covid cases, of which 1,09,722 people have successfully recovered and 3,009 have succumbed to the virus.
-
Prof Rakesh Bhargava appointed JNMC principal
Prof Rakesh Bhargava has been appointed the principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University. He will assume charge on August 15. He will replace prof Shahid Siddiqui who retired recently. “Prof Bhargava has contributed over 114 papers to national and international peer reviewed journals,” read the statement. His thrust areas are bronchoscopy, lung function studies, allergy testing, allergy vaccination, bronchogenic carcinoma, asthma, intestinal lung diseases, pulmonary hypertension, COPD and tuberculosis.
-
Ludhiana| PAU students initiate hunger strike over vacant posts in state agriculture departments
Protesting for the past 17 days against the state government over its failure to fill the vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments, PAU students on Friday commenced a hunger strike to get their demand fulfilled. The move comes three days ahead of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's visit to Ludhiana on the Independence Day, Babanpreet Singh, who is leading the protest, was the first one to opt for hunger strike.
-
Ludhiana | ‘Animal-to-human transmission of lumpy skin disease is a myth’
The transmission of lumpy skin disease (LSD) from animals to humans through milk is a myth, experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) said, during an online panel discussion on LSD on Friday. Director extension education, Dr Parkash Singh Brar, said the university was getting over a hundred calls daily about LSD and people were scared by some myths about its transmission through milk and vaccination.
