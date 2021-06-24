Jai Ram’s security officer, SP engage in scuffle in Kullu

Union minister for road transport and highways, micro, small and medium enterprises Nitin Gadkari’s visit to Kullu witnessed unruly scenes outside the airport as chief minister’s security personnel engaged in a scuffle with district police chief Gaurav Singh.

The video of the incident has gone viral wherein Gaurav Singh is seen slapping CM’s security officer Brijesh Sood after an argument over the protests staged by farmers affected by expansion of a highway.

In retaliation, Brijesh, along with other security personnel, kicked the district police chief.

Director Sanjay Kundu has left for Kullu from Shimla to ascertain the veracity of the facts that led to the unruly situation.

All the drama happened in front of chief minister’s car.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister stepped out of the vehicle to talk to the farmers, who were demanding higher compensation.

Gadkari was, meanwhile, accorded rousing reception on his arrival at Bhuntar airport in Kullu on Wednesday by CM Jai Ram Thakur.

The Union minister would virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones of road projects worth ₹6,155 crore from Manali on Thursday.

All three officials to remain on compulsory leave

Meanwhile, under Section 63 of the HP Police Act, the duties of Kullu SP Gaurav Singh, IPS, will be performed by the DIG CR Madhusudan, IPS; and the duties of additional SP, CM security, Brijesh Sood, HPS, will be performed by additional SP, 3rd Bn Pandoh, Puneet Raghu, HPS. IG Intelligence will immediately depute someone to perform the duties of Balwant, HPP, PSO to CM of HP with immediate effect.

Till the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the incident that took place at Bhuntar, Gaurav Singh, Brijesh Sood and Balwant will remain on compulsory leave. Their headquarters have been fixed to Range Office Mandi and PHQ Shimla.

Foundation stones of projects worth ₹64 crore laid in Kullu

With an eye on by-election to Mandi parliamentary seat, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth about ₹64 crore in Manali, Banjar and Kullu assembly constituencies virtually on Wednesday.

He also laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹1.81 crore in Manali area, besides Kullu and Banjar. Jai Ram said all 15 development projects would ensure better facilities to the people of the state as well as the tourists visiting the district.

Education minister Govind Singh Thakur said the people of Kullu and Manali would remain grateful to the CM.