Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates, lays stones of projects worth ₹165 crore in Mandi’s Nachan
Chief minister jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 32 projects worth ₹165 crore in the Nachan assembly segment of Mandi district.
Later, addressing a public meeting at Kot Panchayat under the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh programme’, the CM announced the upgrade of the 50-bedded Civil Hospital, Gohar, to a 100-bedded hospital, upgrade of primary health centre to the community health centre and opening of health sub-centre at Chattar.
He also announced to open ITI at Hatgarh, science classes at Government Senior Secondary School, Kutachi, and ₹15 lakh for Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhawan.
He said the BJP government in its tenure ensured that every section of society and every area of the state gets benefited from the developmental policies and programmes of the state government.
Jai Ram Thakur claimed that celebrations to commemorate 75 years of existence of the state were not going well with the Congress leaders. He said that the state government was celebrating this occasion to express its gratitude to the people of the state for their contribution in making Himachal Pradesh where it stands today.
He claimed that the Congress was a sinking ship and several leaders of the Congress were in touch with the BJP and may join the party anytime.
He claimed that the resolve of the government to ensure ‘Mission Repeat’ by changing the tradition of not repeating the government in power was giving jitters to the Congress leaders.
“One Congress leader was even claiming that how can a commoner CM achieve this when a six-time CM Virbhadra Singh could not achieve,” he said. The CM urged the people of the state to vote for the BJP so as to ensure that pace of development goes uninterrupted.
Lays stone of charitable eye hospital at Sundernagar
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister thanked NRI and philanthropist Amba Prasad for donating ₹2 crore for building the eye hospital. He said that Amba Prasad was also an alumnus of Government Polytechnic, Sundernagar. He said that this hospital would be operationalised by the Rotary Club and will be of great help for the poor eye patients as free eye treatment would be provided to them.
Amba Prasad said that opening a Charitable Eye Hospital at Sundernagar was his dream for a long. He said that world-class eye treatment facilities would be provided to poor patients free of cost in this hospital.
Bilkis Bano rape convicts’ release should not be used to downplay Centre’s effort to empower women: BJP leader
Even as a political row has erupted over the release of 11 life convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano rape case, BJP Mahila Morcha national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami described it as a “small case” which Goswami said, “should not be used to downplay the efforts of the central government to empower the women”. Goswami said she was ignorant about the facts of the case.
Spice of life | Teachers’ Day messages and joyous reminisces
This Teachers' Day, I am eagerly waiting for messages and wishes from my students and colleagues living in different parts of the world. The list keeps growing each year, thanks to the social media platforms! My students gave me immense joy and lovely memories, which I cherish even today, at the fag end of life. But for these beautiful recollections, life might have seemed dull at this juncture.
Experts hold forth on NEP at Chitkara University
The accreditation and quality assurance cell at Chitkara University, Punjab, organised a national seminar on quality assurance in higher education. Eminent speakers in the seminar included RK Goel, Director-IQAC, Punjabi University, Patiala; retired professor LN Mittal, who taught at National Institute of Technical Teachers' Training and Research, Chandigarh; Kawaljeet Singh, director, University Computer Centre, Punjabi University, Patiala; Sandhir Sharma, dean, Chitkara Business School; and VK Jadon, dean-academics, CUIET (applied engineering), Chitkara University, Punjab.
Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway: Flyover construction begins in absence of service lanes, worsens traffic snarls
With the National Highways Authority of India beginning the construction of two flyovers on the Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway without creating service lanes, commuters are having a harrowing time navigating through this route. The flyovers of 800 metres each are to come up at two points – the McDonald's light points and the Singhpura Chowk, at a cost of Rs 45 crore. According to a vehicular survey, around 40,000 vehicles pass through the highway daily.
Panchkula, Mohali’s new Covid infections drop to single digit, Chandigarh still a concern
The daily Covid-19 infection tally dropped to single digits in Mohali and Panchkula on Sunday but there was no respite for Chandigarh. The tricity reported 49 cases in all on Sunday, a slight increase from 42 cases on Saturday. No Covid-related fatality was reported on the day. Of the total, Chandigarh has 34 cases, Mohali had six, and Panchkula had nine. In Mohali, three cases each were reported from Mohali and Kharar.
