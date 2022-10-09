Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates science museum at Chamba school

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday inaugurated a science museum at the government senior secondary school for boys in Chamba in presence of Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh.

Jai Ram said the main objective of such museums was not only to make the people in general and students in particular aware of India’s scientific journey and achievements during the last 75 years of independence, but also to inculcate scientific temper among schoolchildren.

The facility has been named Pandit Jaiwant Ram Upmanyu Science Museum as a mark of respect to the first speaker of HP Vidhan Sabha and the first head master of Indian origin in State High School Chamba, the CM said.

“The museum has been developed with the aim of promoting science education and awareness among the people,” Jai Ram said.

He said that establishment of science museums in the aspirational districts of the country would contribute immensely in overall education campaign of the government.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said that the central government had prepared a comprehensive programme ‘Holistic Education and Public Participation’ from preschool to Class 12 with an aim to improve the quality of school education by focusing on ‘Two Ts’— teacher and technology.

Deputy speaker Hansraj, Chamba MLA Pawan Nayar and secretary, biotechnology, Government of India, were among others present on the occasion.