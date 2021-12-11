Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jailed in UK for 34 years, dera head assassin honoured at Akal Takht

Akal Takht acting jathedar hails Rajinder Singh, says community remembers those who made sacrifices for its principles
Rajinder Singh, who served 34 year-jail in the UK for the assassination of Birmingham-based sect head Maharaj Darshan Das, being honoured at the Akal Takht in Amritsar.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 02:08 AM IST
BySurjit Singh, Amritsar

Rajinder Singh, who served 34 year-jail in the United Kingdom for the assassination of Birmingham-based sect head Maharaj Darshan Das, was honoured at the Akal Takht in Amritsar on Friday.

The founder of the sect and two of his disciples were gunned down by two armed men during an assembly at Southall in 1987.

A section of Sikhs was upset over the statements and activities of Maharaj Darshan who was also a trenchant critic of secessionism in Punjab and even organised rallies against it. Rajinder, who along with one Manjit Singh was convicted in the case, returned to India few days ago.

On Friday, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami honoured him and his family with siropas (robes of honour) during a special function.

“I am lucky to be honoured at the Takht,” said Rajinder.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Giani Harpreet Singh said, “The community remembers those who made sacrifices. Rajinder Singh also made an immense sacrifice. With the efforts of the sangat in the UK and other organisations, he was recently released from jail.”

Dhami said, “The Sikhs won’t tolerate derogatory remarks against the Gurus.”

