Jairam accuses HP govt of ‘jeopardising’ industrial climate

Former chief minister (CM) and leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur has criticised the state government for allegedly jeopardising the industrial climate, citing threats from the mafia compelling business houses to consider relocating. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (HT File Photo)

Jairam Thakur said instead of addressing the challenges faced by existing industries, the CM is luring investors from Dubai.

Jairam accentuated the government’s responsibility to create a conducive environment for industries within the state.

He expressed concern over the reported intimidation of industries by local mafias, leading to ultimatums for businesses to vacate the state. The opposition leader argued that a favourable environment, marked by reduced bureaucratic hurdles, collaboration, and supportive local laws, is essential to attract investments.

Highlighting the impact of government policies, Jairam Thakur claimed that the present administration has curtailed previous schemes meant to boost industries, tightened regulations, eliminated concessions, and imposed additional taxes instead of offering subsidies. He questioned how the mafia could thrive without some form of protection from those in power and urged the CM to address these issues.

Jairam asserted that his government had previously launched schemes and provided concessions to make Himachal Pradesh an attractive destination for investors. He claimed that despite legal complexities, the state excelled in the ‘ease of doing business’ among hill states and remained among the top choices for investment in the country. He referred to the success of an investor summit in Dharamshala, which resulted in ₹96,721 crore worth of investments through 703 memoranda of understanding.

He also urged the CM to prioritise law and order in the state, emphasising that a secure environment automatically attracts industries. Jairam concluded by stressing the importance of sustaining an investor-friendly approach to ensure economic growth, job creation, and substantial revenue for the state.

