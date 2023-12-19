close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jaish terrorist arrested from Pulwama

Jaish terrorist arrested from Pulwama

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 19, 2023 08:30 AM IST

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) was established by the army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF Srinagar at Khelan, Pulwama

A ‘hybrid’ terrorist associate who had recently joined the Jaish was arrested and an AK rifle and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from him.

Police said the arrested associate was affiliated with Jash and identified him as Rohail Abdullah Thoker of Shopian. (iStock)
Police said the arrested associate was affiliated with Jash and identified him as Rohail Abdullah Thoker of Shopian.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) was established by the army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF Srinagar at Khelan, Pulwama.

“One suspected individual has been apprehended with recovery of one AK rifle, one Pistol, five hand grenades and other war-like stores. Joint Interrogation in progress by Jammu and Kashmir Police,” the spokesman said.

Police said the arrested associate was affiliated with Jash and identified him as Rohail Abdullah Thoker of Shopian. Police said he had been missing since December 8

