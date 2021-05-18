Jakhar denies VB probe against party leaders

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Monday denied the rumours of vigilance probe against party leaders, asserting that there was no truth in them.

Reacting to Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh’s charge of a threat call by the chief minister’s political secretary, Jakhar said that he (Pargat) was a role model for the youth and the party respected his sentiments. “The main agenda is to save the people from Covid-19 and to punish the perpetrators of sacrilege incidents that happened during the previous government,” the PPCC chief said, denying the vendetta politics charge. He said the Congress was against using the constitutional institutions to settle scores and it was unthinkable to do so against its own MLAs.

‘Sandhu says he made no threat call’

Jakhar also said that Capt Sandeep Sandhu, political secretary to chief minister, himself had made it clear that he never made any threatening phone call to the legislator. “It appears to be more a case of misunderstanding than a threat. If he (Sandhu) made such a call and said those things at someone else’s behest, it is indeed a matter of probe,” he added.

He also urged chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to investigate the propaganda regarding vigilance probes against party leaders as it was tarnishing the image of the party. These mischievous rumours were being spread to divert attention from the pandemic and bringing the culprits in sacrilege incidents to book by completing the probe quickly, he said.