Jakhar drops Congress from Twitter handle before going live on FB
Barely two hours before going live on Facebook with his ‘dil ki baat’, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday removed all references to the party from his social media handles.
Jakhar, who has been upset with the Congress leadership ever since the party took action against him for alleged anti-party activities, first removed the Congress from his Twitter bio. He then replaced the party flag as the background image of his Twitter account with the Tricolour.
After the party decided to remove Jakhar from all party posts for two years a fortnight ago on the recommendation of the disciplinary action committee, party circles have been abuzz with talk of Jakhar considering his political options.
While the veteran Congress leader has been quiet, his aides have been more forthcoming on the possibility of his leaving the Congress and returning to active politics.
In the run-up to the state assembly elections, Jakhar had announced that he is quitting “active electoral politics”.
-
50% of murders in Bengaluru in 2022 were due to domestic issues: Study
Even as the total number of murders reported in Karnataka capital Bengaluru might be on the decline this year, data acquired from the police department shows that nearly 50% of the murders are due to domestic issues. The total murder count for the city stands at 49 as of Friday, i.e., May 13, of which 23 are related to domestic issues.
-
3 cops shot dead by blackbuck poachers in Madhya Pradesh, 1 poacher killed
Three police personnel were shot dead and one driver was injured in an attack by blackbuck poachers in a forest in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours on Saturday, said police. A poacher who was identified as Naushad Mewati was also killed in the incident. Sub inspector Rajkumar Jatav, constables Neeraj Bhargava and Santram were shot dead in the forest of Aron.
-
Delhi CM on Mundka fire tragedy: 'Those found responsible won't be spared'
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised 'stringent action' against those found guilty for a fire in the city's Mundka, as he arrived to take stock of the situation, along with his deputy, Manish Sisodia.
-
3 Madhya Pradesh cops killed by poachers, CM says 'sacrifice won't go in vain'
Three police personnel were killed in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district early Saturday after some poachers opened fire at them. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that strictest action will be taken against the accused to “set an example” in the times to come. Sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav and two constables - Nilesh Bhargava and Santaram Meena - have died in the incidethe state's home minister Narottam Mishra, he added. Chief minister Chouhan held a high-level meeting over the incident.
-
Can’t reject railway accident claim on grounds of victim’s negligence: Bombay HC
Railway accident claims cannot be rejected on the grounds of negligence of the deceased, the Bombay high court observed while allowing the claim of a victim's family. The court reversed the January 23, 2019 order of the Nagpur Railway Accident Claims Tribunal, rejecting the family's claim on the grounds that the man died due to Roshanlal Tembhare's own negligent act in trying to alight from a running train.
