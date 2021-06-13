Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Jakhar terms SAD-BSP alliance opportunistic tie-up

Says BSP leaders may have forgotten the way they were treated after their 1996 alliance which did not even last one year, but Dalits and poor people who associate themselves with the party have not forgotten it
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday termed the SAD-BSP electoral alliance as a desperate attempt on the part of leadership of “beadbi dal” to save their very existence, which is under threat.

Jakhar said this opportunistic tie-up is not going to save their sinking ship. “BSP leaders may have forgotten the way they were treated after their 1996 alliance which did not even last one year, but Dalits and poor people who associate themselves with the party have not forgotten it,” he said in a statement.

The Punjab Congress chief cautioned BSP leader Mayawati against taking (Akali Dal leader and former CM) Parkash Singh Badal’s invitation to contest from Punjab at face value.

“(BJP leader) Arun Jaitley Ji had taken their invitation at face value and had to suffer a humiliating defeat. I hope she is wise enough not to go for it,” he added.

