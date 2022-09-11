Jalalabad bomb blast accused arrested from Bikaner in Rajasthan
A 38-year-old proclaimed offender (PO), Gurcharan Singh, alias Channa, who was involved in a bomb blast at Jalalabad in Fazilka a year ago, was arrested on Friday by security agencies from Bikaner in Rajasthan. He carried a reward of ₹2 lakh on his head.
“Gurcharan is presently in the custody of the Rajasthan Police while the plea of the Punjab Police to get his custody was denied. The accused was held on Friday after a tip-off from the Punjab Police. He was working as a labourer in a factory at the Khara industrial area of Bikaner for the last three months,” a source said.
“The Bikaner Police registered a case against Gurcharan on Friday under Sections 212 and 216 of the IPC,” an official said. Lovepreet Singh, who gave shelter to Gurcharan, was also booked by the Bikaner police.
As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the case, the Rajasthan Police will give his custody to the agency,” he said.
The case relates to an explosion that took place on a Bajaj Platina bike near Punjab National Bank, Jalalabad City in Fazilka on September 15, 2021. One of the terrorists was killed in the explosion. The case was originally registered at the local police station, before being taken over by the anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on October 1, 2021.
The NIA had filed a charge sheet in March with sections of the Explosive Substances Act, NDPS Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC before a special NIA court in SAS Nagar against six Khalistani ultras, including two Pakistanis, for their alleged involvement in the bomb blast case.
Investigations revealed the conspiracy to orchestrate multiple explosions at crowded places in Punjab was hatched by Pakistan-based designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, who is the self-styled chief of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), with an aim to cause large-scale casualties and strike terror in the minds of people.
Cool winds return to Chandigarh, rain to follow soon
Even as the much-awaited rain gave Chandigarh a miss on Saturday, cloudy weather and cool winds made their way to the city later in the evening. But as the monsoon system is reviving in the region, light rain will remain likely from Sunday onwards, as per India Meteorological Department officials. They said chances for rain will be lower on Sunday and Monday, but will rise from Tuesday onwards.
Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu clinches J&K Open trophy
City-based golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu stamped his authority on the Jammu Tawi Golf Course with a resounding seven-shot win at the Jammu and Kashmir Open 2022. He shot a steady one-under 71 in the last round to total 13-under 275 for the tournament to claim his fourth career win and third title this season and a winner's cheque worth ₹6 lakh. Gurugram's Manu Gandas took third place at three-under 285.
Panjab University student elections’ date still up in the air
While the student election fervour has already gripped the Panjab University campus this year, authorities are yet to finalise the date for the polls to elect the Panjab University Campus Students Council. Once decided, the date is proposed to the UT administration as well, before the varsity makes a final announcement. Officials at the university said the election date will be fixed once the admissions are over in line with the Lyngdoh committee guidelines.
Now, cover Panchkula-Narnaul’s 320-km distance in new direct bus
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday flagged off a new bus service from Panchkula to Narnaul from the bus stand in Sector 5. With the start of this bus service, people commuting on the route will no longer be required to go to the Chandigarh bus stand. Besides, the travel time would also reduce from 8-9 hours to about five hours. Before flagging off the bus, Gupta also interacted with the passengers.
Inquiry marked into objections marked by Ludhiana MC officials on birth-death certificate
Acting on the directions of cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has formed a five-member committee to inquire into the objections marked by MC officials on birth-death certificate applications in the past. The ministers also suspected mala fide intentions, including corruption. The committee has been directed to conduct an inquiry into whether the objections marked by employees are genuine or 'unnecessary'.
