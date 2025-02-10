Jalandhar: 17-year-old boy held for manufacturing country-made pistols

Jalandhar : The Jalandhar commissionerate police have busted a country-made weapon manufacturing unit being run by a 17-year-old boy. The Jalandhar commissionerate police have busted a country-made weapon manufacturing unit being run by a 17-year-old boy.

The accused has been arrested with 10 illegal country-made weapons on Sunday. Joint commissioner of police Sandeep Kumar Sharma said the police got a tip-off that a city-based youth was involved in manufacturing of illegal country-made pistols.

“The police laid a trap and arrested the 17-year-old, a resident of Kott Mohalla, Jalandhar. The accused was involved in this business for past one year. His links with gangsters and criminals are being probed,” Sharma said.

During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to the crime and said he learnt the art of making country-made weapons from the social media and used to make these in his house only.

Police have also recovered a cutting iron machine, a drill machine and various other tools used for the illegal manufacturing of pistols.

An FIR under the Arms Act has been registered at the division number 5 police station in Jalandhar.