Jalandhar: 3 of family found dead on railway track

Three of a family from a village in Jalandhar’s Phillaur sub-division were found dead on a railway track on Tuesday, police said. The railway police retrieved the bodies lying on the railway track in Phagwara and sent them for post-mortem. Police said the woman aged 36 along with her two children, a daughter, aged 10, and a son, aged 5, died in the incident. “We have been recording statements of their family members and action will be taken as per the law,” a police official said.

Three of a family from a village in Jalandhar’s Phillaur sub-division were found dead on a railway track on Tuesday, police said. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seechewal meets DGP, raises issue of women trapped in Gulf countries

Kapurthala Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal on Tuesday met Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and raised the issue of women who are stranded in Gulf countries. In a 25-minute-long meeting held at the Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh, Seechewal said he has brought back about 52 women stranded in Muscat (Oman), Iraq and Saudi Arabia through the Indian Embassy with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs. “Travel agents are targeting poor women from Punjab and selling them to Arab countries by luring them with huge salaries,” Seechewal told the DGP. He added that this is a serious and worrying issue which needs to be resolved on a priority basis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON