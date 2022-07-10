Jalandhar | 805gm heroin, ₹83,400 drug money seized from Kingra Chowala village
The Jalandhar rural police arrested six persons after the recovery of 805gm heroin and ₹83,400 drug money from Kingra Chowala village in an early morning raid on Saturday.
As many as 300 police personnel were part of the operation. Teams headed by DSP and SP-level officers blocked the entry and exit points of the village, carried out searches and checked all vehicles moving in and out of village.
The teams found several houses locked and entered these by scaling the wall and conducted searches.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural) Swapan Sharma said multiple complaints were received about the sale of drugs in this village and the director general of police had issued instructions to rein in such activities.
“In view of this, a recce was carried out in the village and 13 houses were identified. It was found that people living in these 13 houses faced over 60 cases of drug abuse. During raids, we recovered 805gm heroin, ₹83,400 drug money and arrested six persons under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.”
-
-
Guest column | Agnipath: Let’s not cut off our nose to spite our face
The Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment to the armed forces may well be a case of cutting off one's nose to spite one's face, as a renowned veteran lieutenant general eloquently put it. Our jawans cannot be used and discarded like commodities. How is our army to be operationally ready to fight a multi-pronged war when it is going to be fed with ' floaters!'
-
Illegal constructions: Chandigarh admn issues notices to 3 revenue officials, one faces termination
The UT administration has issued termination and show-cause notices to three revenue officials for failing to check illegal construction at Kishangarh village, located in the vicinity of Sukhna Lake. A termination notice was issued to patwari Rameshwar, and show-cause notices to tehsildar (Periphery) Mandeep Dhillon and kanungo Makhan to explain reasons for failing to perform their duties. The decision came following a field visit by estate officer and deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.
-
Labourer bludgeons wife to death at Panchkula’s Raipur Rani
Suspecting The accused, a native of Ambala, Shravan Bind,'s wife of infidelity, a 36-year-old labourer bludgeoned his wife to death with a brick at their hutment in Raipur Rani on Friday night. The accused, a native of Ambala, Shravan Bind, lived with his wife, Mamta, and children at BBC Brick Kiln, where they worked as labourers. He was arrested on the complaint of his employer, Dhananjay Bind, who found Mamta lying dead in the hutment after spotting her children crying outside.
-
Drunk SUV driver mows down cyclist, injures two more in Chandigarh
A drunk SUV driver claimed the life of a 59-year-old cyclist and left two men on a motorcycle injured after hitting them successively outside Chitkara School in Sector 25. After hitting the three victims, the Mahindra Bolero crashed into a pile of paver blocks lying on the roadside. The victim, Kanshi Ram, 59, was also a resident of Dhanas. Ram succumbed to his injuries at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.
