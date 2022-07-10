Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar | 805gm heroin, 83,400 drug money seized from Kingra Chowala village
Jalandhar | 805gm heroin, 83,400 drug money seized from Kingra Chowala village

As many as 300 police personnel were part of the operation. Teams headed by DSP and SP-level officers blocked the entry and exit points of the village, carried out searches and checked all vehicles moving in and out of village.
Cops during the raids in Kingra Chowala village in Jalandhar on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Cops during the raids in Kingra Chowala village in Jalandhar on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

The Jalandhar rural police arrested six persons after the recovery of 805gm heroin and 83,400 drug money from Kingra Chowala village in an early morning raid on Saturday.

As many as 300 police personnel were part of the operation. Teams headed by DSP and SP-level officers blocked the entry and exit points of the village, carried out searches and checked all vehicles moving in and out of village.

The teams found several houses locked and entered these by scaling the wall and conducted searches.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural) Swapan Sharma said multiple complaints were received about the sale of drugs in this village and the director general of police had issued instructions to rein in such activities.

“In view of this, a recce was carried out in the village and 13 houses were identified. It was found that people living in these 13 houses faced over 60 cases of drug abuse. During raids, we recovered 805gm heroin, 83,400 drug money and arrested six persons under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.”

