Jalandhar bags U-14 boys’ chess title

The six-day state level games under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season 2 banner entered its fourth day on Friday.

Players in action during the basketball game in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of the event, boys’ competitions were held along with an award ceremony for Dhruv Kapila, the silver medalist in the Asian Games.

In the U-14 boys’ chess finals, Jalandhar secured the first position, followed by Ludhiana in the second place and Sangrur in the third place. In the U-17 boys’ chess finals, Jalandhar emerged as the winner, with Patiala securing the second position and Hoshiarpur in the third position.

In the U-14 boys’ basketball competition, Muktsar Sahib defeated the newly formed city team with a score of 20-0, while Gurdaspur overcame Mansa with a score of 24-2. In other matches, Faridkot defeated Firozpur 20-2, Amritsar won against Fazilka 23-8, Ropar beat Pathankot 9-6, Jalandhar emerged victorious over Muktsar’s team with a score of 16-12, Mohali narrowly beat Mansa with a score of 18-17, Kapurthala defeated Faridkot 18-4, Ludhiana outscored Sangrur 26-4, Patiala defeated Ropar 23-4, Fatehgarh Sahib won against Hoshiarpur with a score of 8-6, Amritsar won against Moga with a score of 24-17, and Bathinda secured a victory over Barnala with a score of 26-13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the U-17 boys’ basketball competition, Moga’s team won against Malerkotla with a score of 25-2, Ropar defeated Fazilka with a score of 14-11, Jalandhar secured a victory over Kapurthala with a score of 31-11, and Hoshiarpur emerged as the winner against Amritsar with a score of 23-14. The team from SAS Nagar defeated Firozpur with a score of 21-11, Faridkot won against Sri Muktsar Sahib with a score of 32-11, Ludhiana’s team triumphed over Mansa with a score of 43-36, Bathinda won against Moga with a score of 23-9, Fatehgarh Sahib defeated Gurdaspur with a score of 30-24, and Sangrur emerged as the winner against Ropar with a score of 24-8.

In the U-21 men’s basketball category, Muktsar Sahib’s team secured victory over Pathankot with a score of 25-10, Bathinda won against Kapurthala with a score of 32-14, Firozpur narrowly defeated Sangrur with a score of 38-36, Amritsar won against Barnala with a score of 26-11, Patiala emerged as the winner against the newly formed city team with a score of 32-7, and Fatehgarh Sahib defeated Fazilka with a score of 30-21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON