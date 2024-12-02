Jalandhar Cantt railway station to be ready by next year

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday visited Jalandhar Cantt railway station to review the ongoing renovation work and announced that the highly modernised new building of the station will be opened to the public in the first quarter of next year. Minister of state for railways Ravneet Bittu along with other BJP leaders inspect ongoing works at Jalandhar cantonment railway station, Sunday. (HT File)

“Officials have been instructed to ensure timely and quality work on the redevelopment of the railway station, which is being upgraded to a world-class facility at a cost of ₹99 crore. The project will include separate arrival and departure areas, a new station building, cultural artefacts, a green building with gold rating, and enhanced passenger facilities like escalators and improved natural lighting and ventilation,” the minister said.

Automatic block signalling has been approved for the Ludhiana-Jalandhar section at a cost of ₹71.25 crore, with tenders invited. The Ferozepur division has also proposed installing the KAVACH Train Collision Avoidance System (an indigenously developed ATP system) over 1,513km to prevent signal violations, excessive speed, and collisions.

Twelve railway stations in Punjab are being redeveloped at a cost of ₹270 crore, Bittu said.