Jalandhar deputy mayor resigns from Congress after his suspension from party

Deputy mayor of Jalandhar Harsimranjit Singh Bunty on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, a day after state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring suspended him for ‘anti-party activities’.

Clarifying his stance, Bunty said that some senior party leaders were provoking state party president Warring against him.

“They are blaming me for the downfall of the party in the region but the truth is that the Congress has lost badly in the whole state. If the party thinks that I have done something wrong, it’s better for me to resign,” Bunty said.

Warring, in the suspension letter dated August 1, had said that the party has suspended Bunty for his anti-party activities and creating indiscipline in the party for 6 years.

On being asked about joining any other party, Bunty stated that he has no plans yet.

“I have still 4 months left as deputy mayor of the city and I will continue serving people. Right now, I have no plans to join any party and I am planning to fight elections independently,” said Bunty, who won his seat from ward number 44 in 2018.

Jalandhar mayor Jagdish Raj Raja stated that he received the news of Bunty’s resignation and later got to know that it was a suspension by the party for his anti-party activities.

“State chief Raja Warring is a capable president and if he has taken this decision, it must be in the favour of the party,” the mayor said.