Jalandhar deputy mayor resigns from Congress after his suspension from party
Deputy mayor of Jalandhar Harsimranjit Singh Bunty on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, a day after state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring suspended him for ‘anti-party activities’.
Clarifying his stance, Bunty said that some senior party leaders were provoking state party president Warring against him.
“They are blaming me for the downfall of the party in the region but the truth is that the Congress has lost badly in the whole state. If the party thinks that I have done something wrong, it’s better for me to resign,” Bunty said.
Warring, in the suspension letter dated August 1, had said that the party has suspended Bunty for his anti-party activities and creating indiscipline in the party for 6 years.
On being asked about joining any other party, Bunty stated that he has no plans yet.
“I have still 4 months left as deputy mayor of the city and I will continue serving people. Right now, I have no plans to join any party and I am planning to fight elections independently,” said Bunty, who won his seat from ward number 44 in 2018.
Jalandhar mayor Jagdish Raj Raja stated that he received the news of Bunty’s resignation and later got to know that it was a suspension by the party for his anti-party activities.
“State chief Raja Warring is a capable president and if he has taken this decision, it must be in the favour of the party,” the mayor said.
Nine Lucknow outlets fined for selling adulterated food stuff
Nine establishments in the state capital were penalised for selling adulterated food items. This was decided as food safety and drug administration (FSDA) filed cases before the local court, which held nine establishments guilty of selling adulterated food stuff. The FSDA has collected food samples from 30 more places on Monday and Tuesday.
British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder charged with treason
London: A 20-year-old British Sikh man found in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year has been charged with treason offences on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. Chail is in police custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 17. The charges were brought after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, the police force said.
4 Punjab cities to get potable canal water supply: Minister
KAPURTHALA Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday said the state is all set to provide potable canal water to four of its major cities, including Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, and Amritsar. This step is being taken to save the rapidly depleting groundwater, the minister said during his visit to Kapurthala. In the first phase, four big cities would get canal water under a 25 to 30 year plan, he said.
30 booked a day after drug peddler forcibly freed from police station
A day after a 20-year-old alleged drug peddler was forcibly freed by a mob from Chawinda Devi police post under Majitha sub-division, the rural-district's police have booked 30 people under various stringent charges, including attempted murder. Akashdeep Singh continued to evade arrest even after the passage of 24 hours. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Majitha, Manmohan Singh, however, didn't disclose the name of the arrested persons. Majitha said one of the arrested accused was Akashdeep's brother.
Pune RTO starts drive against illegal bike-taxis, 35 seized
The Pune Regional Transport Office has once again started a drive against illegally-running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike-taxis. As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, there are many complaints against illegally-running, app-based bike-taxis and despite repeated warnings and action taken earlier, these two-wheeler bike-taxis are still operating across the city. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
