Jalandhar: Elderly man loses 23 lakh in cyber fraud

Published on Nov 10, 2022 04:04 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

In a case of cyber fraud, a 67-year-old man has been allegedly duped of 23 lakh by conmen from Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh over buying a shop in Jalandhar. Police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Information and Technology Act on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Saniya, Rashmi of Kolkata and Deepak and Dalip Kumar of Uttar Pradesh. Police are yet to arrest the accused in the case. Police said that the victim, Inderjit Singh was planning to purchase a shop while the accused knew about his plans. They called up Inderjit and offered a deal for a shop in Jalandhar and asked him to transfer the money. The victim transferred 23 lakh into the account of the accused which they didn’t return. Following this, the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

Thursday, November 10, 2022
