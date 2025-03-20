Jalandhar grenade attack: Woman among four held, another sustains bullet injury

Four persons, including a woman, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in hurling a grenade at the house of a Jalandhar-based YouTuber, Jalandhar rural police said on Wednesday. With this, a total of five persons have been arrested in the case to date. Within 24 hours, the police arrested another key accused identified as Amritpreet Singh, who suffered a bullet injury during an encounter late on Tuesday night

Within 24 hours, the police arrested another key accused identified as Amritpreet Singh, who suffered a bullet injury during an encounter late on Tuesday night, officials added. The encounter happened near Chuharwali village in Jalandhar when the counter-intelligence team intercepted Amritpreet’s vehicle.

Senior superintendent of police Gurmeet Singh said seeing the police party, the accused tried to flee following which the police team opened fire.

“The accused was immediately rushed to the local civil hospital. He was arrested on the basis of information provided by prime accused Hardik Kamboj, who was apprehended from Yamuanagar on Tuesday,” Singh said. Kamboj had also suffered a gunshot wound after he opened fire at a police party on Tuesday morning.

Police said both Kamboj and Amritpreet hurled the explosive at the house of YouTuber Rozer Sandhu on Sunday. However, it did not explode. Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging the YouTuber was abusing Islam.

SSP Singh said during Kamboj’s interrogation, the police zeroed in on three other accused, identified as Dheeraj, Panday and Laxmi, who were later arrested from Himachal Pradesh.

“The accused provided key logistics and shelter to the main accused. Further investigation is ongoing in this matter,” he said.

Police have registered case against Kamboj, Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted criminal in Baba Siddiqui murder case, Shahzad Bhatti and other unidentified individuals under Sections of 109 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 3,4, 5 of the Explosives Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at the Maqsudan police station.