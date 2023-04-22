Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar bypoll: Scrutiny of nominations over, 19 candidates in poll contest

Jalandhar bypoll: Scrutiny of nominations over, 19 candidates in poll contest

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 22, 2023 01:42 AM IST

The process of scrutiny was held in the presence of general observer Dr Pritam B Yashvant, deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh and representatives of political parties at the local district administration complex

The scrutiny process of nominations received for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on Friday completed with total 19 candidates in the poll contest. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till April 24 before 3 pm.

The DC said the nomination process started on April 13 and total 31 nominations were received till April 20.

After the scrutiny process, Inder Iqbal Singh will be the Bhartiya Janata Party candidate, Sushil Kumar of Aam Aadmi Party, Sukhwinder Kumar of Shiromani Akali Dal, Karamjit Kaur of Indian National Congress, Sugriv Singh of Nationalist Justice Party, Gurjant Singh of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Tirath Singh of Bahujan Dravida Party, Paramjit Kaur Teji of Punjab Kissan Dal, Manjeet Singh of Samajwadi Party, Maninder Singh of Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Yograj Sahota of Punjab National Party.

There are eight Independent candidates — Ashok Kumar, Amrish Kumar, Sandeep Kaur, Gulshan Kumar, Neetu, Palwinder Kaur, Raj Kumar and Rohit Kumar.

