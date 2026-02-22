Jalandhar man snatches gold chain from jewellery shop, caught by public

A Jalandhar resident was arrested for snatching a gold chain from a jewellery shop at Hollywood Plaza Market on VIP Road, Zirakpur, after posing as a customer on Friday. Zirakpur police registered a case under Section 304 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

Police said Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Rama Mandi, Jalandhar, entered the shop, and sought to buy a gold chain for his wife’s birthday. While examining the jewellery, he allegedly picked up a gold chain weighing about 7 grams and ran out of the shop.

The shop owner, Ajay, raised the alarm and chased the accused with the help of bystanders. They caught him near Chandigarh City Centre on VIP Road. During a search, the stolen gold chain was recovered from the accused.

The complainant and the public handed him over to the police. Zirakpur police registered a case under Section 304 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Four held for robberies

Mohali police arrested four persons in connection with separate robbery and snatching incidents in the Kharar-1 subdivision, leading to the recovery of a country-made pistol, a motorcycle and 11 mobile phones.

Teams from Balongi and Majat police stations carried out the arrests in three different cases.

In the first case, two men allegedly robbed Prem Chand Shah at gunpoint on February 17. According to police, one of the accused threatened Shah with a country-made pistol, and snatched ₹15,000 in cash and his mobile phone before fleeing. During investigation, police arrested Rajan, a resident of Barmajra, and recovered the pistol along with two live cartridges.

In the second case, police acted on a complaint filed by Mohammad Nabil, a student from Kerala residing in a paying guest accommodation. He reported that he was robbed near Khalsa Dhaba. Police arrested Navjot Singh and Mandeep Singh, residents of Mankheri, and recovered 10 stolen mobile phones from their possession.

In the third incident, three youths on a motorcycle (PB 87-A-0166) snatched a university student’s mobile phone on February 16. Police arrested Ritik Mattu, and recovered the stolen phone and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Police registered three FIRs under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said police were verifying whether the accused were involved in other cases in the district.