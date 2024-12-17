Jalandhar MC polls: 24/7 water supply, CCTV cover across city in BJP manifesto

Releasing its manifesto for the Jalandhar municipal corporation (MC) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday promised 24/7 water supply to residents and closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) cover across the city, among other civic amenities. The BJP has also vowed to create a single-window system for issuing and clearing building plans for commercial and residential properties and ensure scientific management of garbage in Jalandhar. (REUTERS)

The party has promised to formulate a policy to deal with dangerous electricity poles, issue tenders for installation of streetlights, streamline road network and sewerage system and make adequate arrangements for storm water channels.

It has also vowed to create a single-window system for issuing and clearing building plans for commercial and residential properties and ensure scientific management of garbage.

Former MLA KD Bhandari took potshots at the rivals, stating that during the Congress tenure between 2017 and 2022, and later under AAP, civic amenities in the city deteriorated.

“Both parties have no answers to the alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of nearly ₹1,000 crore, allocated to Jalandhar MC by the Centre under the smart city project. If voted to power, the BJP would carry out detailed a audit of funds provided for multiple projects,” he said.