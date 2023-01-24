Jalandhar shocker: Robbers murder woman before fleeing with gold earrings, phone

In a shocking incident, a 49-year-old woman was murdered by robbers who barged into her residence in Tara Singh Avenue on Tuesday. Police claimed to have cracked the case within hours, with the arrest of two persons.

The victim was identified as Kamaljit Kaur. She was talking to a relative on phone when the accused allegedly barged in. Her son, Satbir Singh, 17, was sleeping in another room at the time.

A domestic help was also present in the kitchen, however, she ran to safety and alerted the neighbours.

In his statement to the police, the 17-year-old said that the robbers, two in number, held him hostage before assaulting his mother and snatching her gold earrings. They even took away three cell phones from the house, he said.

The accused even took away the DVR of the closed-circuit television cameras at the house, in a bid to avoid being caught.

Later, a team led by DCP (investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Taja arrested two persons, identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of Kazi Mandi, Santoshi Nagar, and Kamlesh Kumar of Lamma Pind. They have been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Bassi Bawa Khel police station.

DCP (city) Jagmohan Singh revealed that 16 mobile phones, besides the sharp-weapon used in the crime, had been recovered from the accused. He said the criminal record of the accused was being checked.