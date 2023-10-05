Jalandhar tragedy: Need to support parents facing economic crisis: State child rights panel

The incident in Jalandhar, where a family poisoned their three young daughters due to severe financial hardship, has brought attention to the need for assistance and support for parents facing economic challenges.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab state child rights protection commission chairman Kanwardeep Singh expressed sorrow over the incident and underscored the importance of recognising that children are the backbone of our society and the architects of our nation’s future.

Singh emphasised that committing any crime against children is both morally reprehensible and punishable by law. However, he also shed light on an important provision within the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act, 2015, section 35, that offers an alternative for parents who find themselves in dire financial straits and are unable to provide for their children.

He explained that under section 35, parents who are grappling with financial hardships have the option to surrender their children through proper legal channels. In every district, child welfare committees and child protection units are readily available to provide guidance and support to parents in need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Furthermore, he said parents facing difficult circumstances can seek assistance by dialling the child helpline number, 1098. This helpline serves as a lifeline for parents who require help and guidance during challenging times. Child welfare committees are tasked with assessing the parents’ situation and offering a two-month grace period to help them overcome their difficulties.

If, despite this grace period, parents still find themselves unable to provide adequate care for their children, the committees initiate a process to find suitable adoptive parents for children under the age of six who are in need. For children above the age of six, the government ensures their well-being by taking them into its care and providing for them in child welfare institutions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON