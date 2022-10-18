Jalandhar: Vigilance arrests private agent in motor vehicle corruption case

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested a private agent Paramjit Singh Bedi, who was absconding in a bribery case registered against the organised corruption scam running in the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Jalandhar’s office.

A spokesperson of the VB said after the surprise checking in MVI office Jalandhar, the VB Jalandhar unit has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act on August 23,2022 and exposed an organised corruption scam being done on a large scale by MVI Naresh Kaler in connivance with private agents. In this case, Naresh Kaler, Rampal alias Radhe and Mohanlal alias Kalu (both private agents) have already been arrested while efforts are on to nab the remaining seven absconding accused.

He further informed that after the arrest of accused Bedi, the VB recovered 3 different types of smartphones and 4 mobile sims from different companies issued under different names from him. Apart from this, a blank fitness certificate was signed by the accused MVI Naresh Kaler, his office stamp, and other incriminating documents related to the scam have also been confiscated. In the coming days, the VB would send all the data of the accused Bedi’s mobile, sim cards, and laptop to the cyber experts for investigation, from which more important revelations are likely to be made. Giving more information about this scam, the spokesperson said the MVI Naresh Kaler was passing different types of vehicles without inspection and without paying government fees and fitness certificates were being issued to the vehicles by taking huge bribes.

