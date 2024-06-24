 Jalandhar West bypoll: Nomination papers of 7 candidates rejected - Hindustan Times
Jalandhar West bypoll: Nomination papers of 7 candidates rejected

ByPress Trust of India, Jalandhar
Jun 25, 2024 05:12 AM IST

16 out of 23 candidates for Jalandhar West bypoll had valid nomination papers. Bypoll on July 10, counting on July 13 after resignation of AAP legislator.

Nomination papers of 16 out of 23 candidates for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West reserved assembly constituency were found valid, officials said on Monday. District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said papers of seven candidates were rejected during scrutiny.

Sheetal Angural, fielded by the BJP, tendered his resignation on March 28, a day after joining the saffron party, necessitating the bypoll.
A total of 23 candidates had filed their nomination papers for bypoll. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 26.

Aggarwal said that the candidates whose nomination papers were found valid included Sheetal Angural of the BJP, Sarabjit Singh of the SAD (Amritsar), Binder Kumar of the BSP, Mahinder Bhagat of the AAP, Surinder Kaur of the Congress and Surjeet Kaur of the SAD.

The bypoll will be held on July 10 and votes will be counted on July 13. It was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party legislator.

Angural, who is now the BJP’s candidate from the constituency, tendered his resignation on March 28, a day after joining the saffron party. His resignation was accepted by the Punjab Assembly Speaker on May 30.

