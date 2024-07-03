 Jalandhar West bypoll: Vote for AAP nominee, become partner in govt, says CM Mann - Hindustan Times
Jalandhar West bypoll: Vote for AAP nominee, become partner in govt, says CM Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jul 03, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday held three back-to-back roadshows in Jalandhar West constituency for party candidate Mohinder Bhagat

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday held three back-to-back roadshows in Jalandhar West constituency for party candidate Mohinder Bhagat. Mann appealed to the people to vote for Bhagat to make Jalandhar West the ‘best’ constituency in Punjab.

Addressing the people, Mann targeted BJP candidate Sheetal Angural.

This election has been forced on the people because the previous MLA (Angural) turned out to be a turncoat and greedy. This election is happening due to his selfishness and greed,” he said. The bypoll has been necessitated after Sheetal Angural, who was an AAP MLA, resigned after joining the BJP three months ago. His resignation was accepted by Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on May 30.

Mann said that Angural betrayed the party and the people here by leaving the MLA post. “Due to his betrayal, crores of rupees are being spent from the government treasury in the bypoll, which is the tax money of the people,” he said.

Mann said AAP now has an honest and educated candidate in the form of Bhagat.

Mann said that the result of this election cannot cause any change in the government. “Neither our government will fall nor anyone else’s government will be formed, but the victory of the AAP candidate will make you a partner in the government, due to which the development of this area will happen at a fast pace,” he said.

