Jalandhar: Man held with 1kg heroin, 4 lakh cash

The Jalandhar police busted a cross-border drug cartel with the arrest of a person and recovered 1kg of heroin along with ₹4 lakh drug money, officials said on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said acting on a tip-off, the police party laid a trap near Green Park Colony and intercepted the accused carrying a bag.

Police said the accused panicked seeing the police party and tried to turn back. “The accused, identified as Shinda Singh of Mamdot village in Ferozepur district, was overpowered. During his checking, the police seized heroin weighing 1kg stacked in the bag and ₹4 lakh of drug money,” the spokesperson added.

A case under Sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused.

“We have identified the individuals to whom the accused was supposed to hand over the heroin. Further probe is on,” police said.