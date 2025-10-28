Jalebi stall fetches whopping ₹8 lakh at Kalagram crafts mela

A jalebi stall that earlier rented for ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh at the National Crafts Mela in Kalagram has fetched a jaw-dropping ₹8 lakh this year. The 10-day craft mela is set to begin on November 28, jointly organised by the UT department of cultural affairs and the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC).

On Monday, bidding for 20 food stalls was held with a reserve price of ₹50,000 each. The record-breaking bids have sparked concern over soaring prices and potential decline in quality, as vendors aim to recover their heavy investments and still make profits.

The Rajasthani food stall went for ₹7 lakh, the Punjabi food stall fetched ₹6.10 lakh, while the Gujarati food stall was the lowest at ₹1.90 lakh. Due to high bidding, popular options such as Kashmiri Wazwan and Hyderabadi Biryani will not be available this year.

In total, there will be 170 stalls, including 20 food stalls. The rent for the remaining 150 craft stalls has been fixed at ₹22,000 for 10 days. Every year, the mela attracts around one lakh visitors and features craftsmen and folk artists from across the country, along with cultural evenings and live performances by singers.

When contacted, Farquan Khan, director, NZCC, said, “As far as the rates are concerned, it’s an open market and we cannot control it, but we will ensure quality and hygiene are maintained. The bidding process was transparent, and everyone had an equal opportunity.”

Some regular visitors and vendors expressed disappointment over the rising costs. Naresh Kumar, who failed to secure a food stall, said, “The bids are very high this time. I don’t know how vendors will maintain quality — prices for visitors are bound to rise.”

VP Singh, a retired professor from PEC and a regular visitor, added, “Every year, the same artisans participate. The administration should bring in new attractions and innovative ideas to keep the mela engaging. Also, food stall rates should be regulated to maintain fairness.”