Expedite construction work at Jambu Zoo: Principal secretary of forest

Principal secretary of forest, ecology and environment department, Dheeraj Gupta, on Monday convened a review meeting regarding ongoing works at Jambu Zoo near Jagti in Nagrota area of Jammu district.

Principal secretary of forest, ecology and environment department, Dheeraj Gupta, on Monday convened a review meeting regarding ongoing works at Jambu Zoo near Jagti in Nagrota area of Jammu district. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The project was approved by the authorities at a cost of ₹121 crore. The Central Zoo Authority of India (CZA) had approved the concept plan in 2016.

Named after the founder of Jammu city King Jambu Lochan, the zoo will have an artificial waterfall and 27 famous species of animals, including Royal Bengal Tiger, Asiatic Lion, leopards, bears, crocodiles etc.

Gupta asked the officials of department of wildlife protection, contractors and service providers to expedite the works to ensure that the under-construction Jambu Zoo be dedicated to public in April itself.

He emphasized enhanced coordination among various agencies to ensure timely completion of vital works such as main road, parking area development, water supply and allied infrastructure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also reviewed different services to be offered to public in Jambu Zoo such as ticketing, cafeteria, kiosk, drinking water points, shelter sheds, battery cars, viewpoints and parks. He issued instructions to the officials for timely mobilization and trial run of various services by third week of April.

He directed the department to gear up for animal shifting plan for relocating the Manda mini zoo animals in the upcoming zoo by April 24 as per the evaluation carried out by CZA officials.

He stressed on the importance of real time coordination among executing agencies for interlinked activities to avoid any delay in shifting of material and equipment.

He directed the officials to take daily review of such activities with contactors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}