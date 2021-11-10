Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jammu and Kashmir: 138 Covid cases, 2 deaths reported

The number of people who have recovered from Covid in Jammu and Kashmir reached 3,27,681, prompting the recovery rate to mount to 98.3%
Jammu and Kashmir has 1,199 active Covid cases, officials said on Tuesday. (Image for representational purpose (ANI))
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 10:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir reported 138 fresh Covid cases and two deaths on Tuesday, officials said.

Of the total cases, 106 were reported in Kashmir with Srinagar, which is witnessing a spurt in cases, being responsible for 59 infections. The two deaths were also witnessed in the Kashmir, both in Srinagar district. The Jammu division saw 32 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 102 with active cases reaching 1,199.

Officials said with 59 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 16 cases in Budgam and 14 cases each in Baramulla and Reasi and no or single-digit cases in the other 16 districts.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 597 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 155 and 95 active cases, respectively.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 77,682 vaccine doses were administered, taking overall vaccination tally in the UT to 1.53 crore.

The number of people who have recovered reached 3,27,681, prompting the recovery rate to mount to 98.3%. Since the pandemic started, J&K has registered 3,33,325 and the death toll stands at 4,445.

Officials said that 43,504 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

