Jammu and Kashmir: 20 IAS, 2 JKAS officers transferred

The lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, on Friday, transferred 20 IAS officers and two JKAS officers with immediate effect. Ashish Chandra Verma financial commissioner (ACS), Tourism Department, shall also hold the charge of the post of Agriculture Production Department administrative secretary in addition to his own duties.

Among the IAS officers, Ashwani Kumar, who is awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as financial commissioner (additional chief secretary ACS) Power Development Department. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Mining Department administrative secretary in addition to his own duties.

Ashish Chandra Verma financial commissioner (ACS), Tourism Department, shall also hold the charge of the post of Agriculture Production Department administrative secretary in addition to his own duties.

Shailendra Kumar, financial commissioner (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, has been posted as Finance Department financial commissioner (ACS).

M Raju, commissioner/secretary to the government, general administration department, shall also hold the charge of the post of administrative secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, in addition to his own duties.

R Alice Vaz, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as commissioner/secretary to the government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department. In addition to her own duties, she will also hold charge of administrative secretary for the Information Department.

Yasha Mudgal, commissioner/secretary to the government, Youth Services and Sports Department, has been posted as commissioner/secretary to the government, Cooperatives Department.

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, commissioner/secretary to the government, Science and Technology Department, has been posted as commissioner/secretary to the government, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Piyush Singla, secretary to the government, Information Technology Department, shall also hold the charge of administrative secretary, Public Grievances Department, in addition to his own duties, relieving Naveen S L of the additional charge.

Anjali Sehrawat, who is awaiting orders for adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as mission director, Jal Jeevan Mission vice Khurshid Ahmad Shah, JKAS, who shall await further orders of posting in the General Administration Department.

Nidhi Malik, deputy commissioner, Reasi, has been transferred and posted as inspector general of registration, J&K vice Bashir Ahmad Bhat, who shall await further orders in the General Administration Department.

Owais Ahmed, director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, holding additional charge of the post of special secretary to the government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, has been posted as director, Skill Development, J&K. He shall continue to hold the additional charge of the post of special secretary to the government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, in addition to his present duties.

Sagar D Dattatray, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir.

Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan, deputy commissioner, Kulgam, has been posted as deputy commissioner, Budgam.

Kumar Abhishek, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as deputy commissioner, Reasi.

Akriti Sagar, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as managing director, National Health Mission, J&K. She shall also hold the charge of the post of special secretary to the government, Health & Medical Education Department, in addition to her own duties.

Bilal Mohiud Din Bhat, deputy commissioner, Budgam, has been posted as deputy commissioner, Anantnag.

Minga Sherpa, deputy commissioner, Baramulla, has been posted as deputy commissioner, Udhampur vice Saloni Rai, who shall await further orders in the General Administration Department.

Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, deputy commissioner, Anantnag, has been posted as deputy commissioner, Baramulla.

Harvinder Singh, deputy commissioner, Doda, has been posted as director, Employment, J&K. He shall also hold the charge chief executive officer, Mission Youth and mission director, Mission YUVA, in addition to his own duties.

Shahzad Alam, director, Employment, J&K, holding additional charge of the posts of chief executive officer, Mission Youth and mission director, Mission YUVA and director, Skill Development, J&K, has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, Kulgam.

The two JKAS officers transferred are Babila Rakwal, commissioner/secretary to the government, Cooperatives Department, who has been posted as commissioner/secretary to the government, Science and Technology Department.

Krishan Lal, special secretary in the lieutenant governor’s secretariat, has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, Doda.